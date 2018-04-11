The Astra Theatre Reopens!

When I stumbled upon The Astra Theatre in Jasper, it was love at first sight!

The beautiful old building brought to mind The Alhambra in Evansville.

So when I heard that Next Act, Inc. bought the site, I kept a close eye on its progress.

And now?

Its reopening its doors!

Unfortunately for us, but great for The Astra, the first event (April 14th) is sold out.

But, the next event, Smooth Hound Smith, a foot stompin’ American roots duo comprised of “one-man-band” Zack Smith (guitars/vocals/foot drums/harmonicas/banjo) and Caitlin Doyle (vocals/percussion) is May 12th.

And have you ever wanted to see a classic film in a historic theatre?

“The Wizard of Oz” will be playing on the big screen, June 2nd.

Press play on the video for more details, and connect to The Astra (and their events) here.





