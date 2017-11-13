Home Indiana Astra Theatre Launches 2018 Membership Campaign November 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Jasper’s historic Astra Theatre has launched its 2018 membership campaign. Money raised from the campaign will help fun the theater’s renovation and remodel, along with programming for events in 2018.

Some of the remodel includes new sound and light systems and seating. It’s currently being renovated and remodeled with a spring completion date.

This year, there are two membership options: individual and business. Individual memberships cost between $100 and $2,500. Business memberships are $500 and $1,000. Both types of membership come with incentives, including complimentary tickets, ice cream, coffee, and more. There are also custom business packages available.

Memberships can be secured via paypal at The Next Act, or forms can be printed then mailed to The Next Act, P.O. Box 23, Jasper, Indiana 47547.

Individual donor cards can also be picked up at several downtown Jasper locations, including Made With Grace, Jagged Edge, and Chocolate Bliss.

If you have questions, call 812-566-1935, or email info@thenextact.org.

