Astra Theatre Hosts Kick Off Party for Grand Reopening

Wednesday marked the beginning of a new era for the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper. It caps off a $1.6 million renovation spearheaded by Next Act, Incorporated.

To mark the official re-opening, Nashville recording artists will Kimbrough and Patrick Sweany is set to perform at the Astra Saturday, April 14, 2018. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at The Next Act. Main floor/general admission tickets are $16.95, balcony tickets are $24.95, and VIP packages are $29.95.

For a limited time, use the code ASTRA2018 to unlock a $2 per ticket savings across all ticketing levels.

