Astra Theatre Committee Looking to Add More Members

The committee behind the renovations of the Astra Theatre in Jasper are looking to add to their board. Currently, the committee has six volunteers working on its Next Act Board, but are looking to add three more, and go from six people to nine.

They hope the new people can bring fresh ideas and new energy to their work on the Astra Theatre as they continue renovating the facility.

Anyone with a passion for the arts and non-profits are asked to apply. Candidates are asked to send a cover letter and resume to info@theNextAct.org or mail it to Next Act, P.O. Box 23, Jasper, Indiana 47547.

Resumes and cover letters need to be sent in no later than Friday, Aug. 4th.

Next Act is seeking applicants who are passionate for the Astra Theatre and the arts, have strong communications skills and a strong work ethic.

For more information, visit The Next Act, or Astra Theatre.

