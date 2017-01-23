Home Indiana Astra Theater Looking for Votes on Which Valentine’s Day Movie to Show January 23rd, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

Crews have been working to restore the historic Astra Theater in Jasper for months. Now, they’re getting ready to open the doors and show another classic film.

But here’s the catch. The theater is looking to the public to choose which film they show Saturday, February 11th in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The public can choose between “Dirty Dancing”, “When Harry Met Sally” or “Ghost”.

Tickets will be available online and at the theater box office.

Click here for more information and to cast your vote – Astra Theater Jasper

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments