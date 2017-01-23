Astra Theater Looking for Votes on Which Valentine’s Day Movie to Show
Crews have been working to restore the historic Astra Theater in Jasper for months. Now, they’re getting ready to open the doors and show another classic film.
But here’s the catch. The theater is looking to the public to choose which film they show Saturday, February 11th in honor of Valentine’s Day.
The public can choose between “Dirty Dancing”, “When Harry Met Sally” or “Ghost”.
Tickets will be available online and at the theater box office.
Click here for more information and to cast your vote – Astra Theater Jasper