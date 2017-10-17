Home Kentucky Assistant Police Chief Pleads Not Guilty In Connection With Webster Co. Teacher Case October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Assistant Police Chief in Providence, accused of withholding information about a Webster County Middle School teacher’s criminal activity, pleads not guilty.

Police say Larry King had a sexual relationship with Lucia Jenkins, who is accused of having child porn on her phone and being in possession of drugs.

Authorities say King knew Jenkins had fantasies about young teenage boys and her use of illegal narcotics, but failed to report it.

King pleaded not guilty to the charges he is facing, but he faces up to 12 months behind bars and up to $500 in fines.

A pre-trial conference for King is scheduled for December 12th.

