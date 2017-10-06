Home Indiana Assistant Chief Of Police In Jasper Named October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

There’s a new Assistant Chief of Police in Jasper. Aaron Persohn will serve as the new Assistant Chief of Police. Persohn has been with the Jasper Police Department for 14 years including serving as Sergeant since 2016. He has several certifications and training including Field Training Officer (FTO), Firearms Instructor, FOP Member, School Volunteer/Classroom Assistant and Jasper Youth Baseball Coach.

Persohn also graduated as a Top Sniper from the Police Observer Sniper Course. He has also been an Emergency Response Team Member since 2007 and received his General Instructor Certification in 2013.

Persohn will replace Nathan Schmitt as Assistant Chief after he was named Chief of Police following the death of Chief J. Michael Bennett in August.

