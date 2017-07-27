Home Kentucky Assault Suspect Turns Himself Into Madisonville Police July 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A suspect involved in a stabbing incident on Tuesday night has turned himself into Madisonville Police. Officers say 34-year-old Aaron Campbell turned himself in without incident.

On Wednesday, Campbell turned himself into police and told them what happened during that assault.

Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an assault around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Cross Creek Apartment complex. Deputies say the victim told them he was assaulted and stabbed.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

There’s no word on why Campbell stabbed the victim.

Campbell is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Hopkins County Jail. He is charged with second degree assault.

His court appearance is scheduled for Friday, August 4th at 9 a.m.

