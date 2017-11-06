Home Kentucky Asphalt Paving Set To Begin This Week In Daviess County November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A contractor withthe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning asphalt paving along a section of KY 1831/Wrights Landing Road in Daviess County.

This paving project will run along Wrights Landing Road at the KY405 intersection extending eastward at the KY144 intersection.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. There will be one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

There could be some delays during this paving project.

This work along KY 1831 is expected to last about a week to complete, weather permitting.

