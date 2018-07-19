Ask Max Weinberg to Play That Tune!

He’s a world renowned drummer, long-time member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, and he’s headed to the tristate…have you guessed who’s Skyping in?

Max Weinberg!

Max is headed to Lincoln Amphitheatre for a one of a kind show!

Max Weinberg will bring his interactive show “Max Weinberg’s Jukebox” to Lincoln City this Saturday!

Doors for the show open at 5 p.m.

And regional favorites The Easthills will open with a performance at 6:30 p.m.

Max Weinberg will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

All times are Central.

General admission tickets remain and are $24.95 per seat, VIP tickets are $35.95, and Gold Circle VIP private meet and greet tickets are available for $150.95.

Max Weinberg, the rhythmic force propelling The E Street Band for 43 years, is also known to millions of fans for his 17-year stint as the bandleader and comedic foil to talk show host Conan O’Brien. A truly interactive experience, Weinberg invites the audience to create in real time the set list he and his four piece group will play—everything from The Beatles to the Rolling Stones to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s biggest hits.

Fresh off the hugely successful The River Tour 2016-2017 of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band—where the group

played 89 concerts nearly four hours long each night in 15 countries amassing $300,000,000 in ticket sales, Rock And Roll

Hall Of Fame Drummer Max Weinberg announces a new touring concept for the small venue—“Max Weinberg’s Jukebox” A truly interactive experience, Weinberg invites the audience to create in real time the set list he and his crack four piece

group will play that night. Performing songs from the glory days of rock and roll your guests get to choose from a video

menu of over 200 songs—everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band’s biggest hits—and

hear the group play ‘em the way they want to hear them played! That’s right—the crowd gets to yell out their choices and Max plays them! This unique approach is fun and satisfying.

How many times have you attended a show where you yearned to hear your favorite performer play your favorite song?

With Max Weinberg’s Jukebox your dream will be realized.

We’ll see you at the show!

