Ask the Expectation Coach

This month’s question comes from Erin who asks, “How does one embrace their darkness/trauma with love? How do I open up safely in an isolated time of my life?”



Fantastic question Erin.

The first thing you must stop from doing is owning and claiming the darkness, trauma, and isolation as your own.

You are not those things nor do they belong to you, you’re simply experiencing them as part of the collective.

One of my favorites quotes is: what is and what is not create each other. Difficult and easy complement each other.

Tall and short shape each other. High and low rest on each other…first and last follow each other.

In other words opposites light and darkness, healing and trauma are actually unified concepts.

They are not divided and don’t make sense on their own. In fact, they’re dependent on each other to exist.

Give yourself space and permission to know that while in darkness, you are love: that is your function and your purpose!

You said it correctly, isolated time not isolated forever. Give yourself space and time to experience and feel the emotion of this time.

Only then will you find the inner strength come into the light that you already are!

