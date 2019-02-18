Ask the Expectation Coach: How Do I Get What I Want When I Don’t Know What That Is?

Welcome to the first monthly segment of “Ask the Expectation Coach” with Larry Armstead II, local author.

His book, “Where’s my Pizza? How to use the Power of Expectation to Create the Life You Want” is now available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

If you’d like to see your question featured or have Larry come speak at your event, you can email me, girons@wevv.com or Larry at larry@larry-armstead.com.

So Larry, what do you do when you don’t know what the next step is…or even what you want?



Who are you? Really, who are you?

When you do not know who you truly are at your core, you will not know what it is you want.

First, lay claim to your inner peace by affirming the idea that you are the one in the Universe is well pleased.

You must be completely aware that everything you need will flow freely from that space of awareness.

When you become fully committed to honoring the awareness that the Universe is well pleased in you, you open the door to discover what it is that you truly need and want. Remember, you are in alignment with the Divine to co-create!

Give yourself permission to do so and live on purpose.

In this co-creation with the Divine, if your if your expectations are high, you and your dreams will arise.

If your expectations are limited and fear based, those expectations will be intensified. Keep your mind clear and your heart open, expect the best and you will have it.

Be sure to submit your questions for Larry and we will see you again next month!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments