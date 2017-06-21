Ask Day Aims to Prevent Unintentional Shootings

Data shows guns are the third leading cause of death among children. That’s why organizations across the country are joining together to remind adults to ask if unlocked guns are in the homes children visit.

June 21st is Ask Day. Ask, or the Asking Saves Kids campaign, aims to prevent unintentional shootings and encourages conversations about gun safety.

The dramatic statistic is from a recent report by the New American Journal of Pediatrics.

Experts say nearly 50 children and teens are shot in the United States everyday and 1.7 million live in homes with unsecured guns.

Because of this, the president of the Brady Center says parents should ask whether there are guns in the homes where kids play.

Dan Gross says, “It may not be the easiest question to ask but it is definitely one of the most important questions we can ask. It can even wind up saving someone’s life.”

The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, along with the National Parent-Teacher Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, and others are behind the nationwide push.

The mission of the Brady organization and its Million Mom March is to create a safer America by cutting gun deaths in half by 2025.

Parents and caregivers have been urged to sign a pledge to spread the ASK message in their community. The pledge can be found at AskingSavesKids.org.

