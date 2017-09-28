Home Indiana Evansville Ashley Court Community Rally Around Displaced Fire Victims September 28th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Residents of the Ashley Court Apartment Complex affected by a major fire over night, are returning back home to start picking up the pieces. Everything in 6 of the Ashley Court Apartments burned down to nothing.

Evansville fire officials say the fire started on the exterior on the building then blew inward. EFD says the fire has left 20 people displaced, including Erica Brown.

Brown was the hero this morning, waking everyone up when the fire started. “I woke up at two in the morning and there was an explosion and then this smoke coming up so I had to wake up get everyone out all the animals out,” says Brown.

Fire officials say no one was hurt. However, Brown, along with others, returned back Thursday afternoon all but homeless. They now have to pick up the pieces of their lives one day at a time.

“It hurts you gotta restart,” says Brown. However, they are not alone. Surrounding residents at Ashley Court are helping out in small but meaningful ways.

Neighbors, the Brown family, provided stacks of pizza for the displaced residents. “They got young children and you know they needed it, everybody else could fend for themselves, but you know they lost everything,” says John Brown.

Emmasue Davenport knew just how to help families whose clothes were soaked and covered in charcoal. “They were trying to salvage whatever they could and the one thing they were able to salvage was clothes and it was just sopping wet it was so heavy just full of charcoal,” says Davenport.

The Red Cross was out that Thursday morning handing out vouchers for free hotel rooms. The landlord and his team were to sit all afternoon trying to clear away the debris and move forward.

He says that at least five apartment complexes in the area have contacted about availability for the folks displaced by the fire.

