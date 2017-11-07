AseraCare Hospice Honors Veterans With Pinning Ceremonies

AseraCare Hospice is getting a head start on celebrating Veteran’s Day this week by visiting seven nursing homes throughout the Tri-state. A pinning ceremony, honoring veterans will be held at each facility.

Every veteran receives an American flag pin, along with a certification displaying their name and rank.

Representatives visited GoldenLiving Center Brentwood earlier in the day, and said it’s important that older veterans know they aren’t forgotten.

Aseracare Hopsice Patient Transition Liaison Jason Tobin said, “Sometimes I think we forget about our older veterans who have made the final sacrifice for the freedoms that we have today. So I think it’s real important that we bring this out, and honor them pointing out that if it wasn’t for them we probably wouldn’t be here today.”

This is the third year AseraCare Hospice has honored veterans with pinning ceremonies.



