Asbestos Allegedly Found in Justice Store Makeup Powder

Your makeup could be making you sick according to recent news.

Good Housekeeping Magazine says researchers have found asbestos in Justice Store’s ‘Just Shine Shimmer Powder’.

The team found the tremolite fibers in the talc used in the powder.

The Food and Drug Administration has banned asbestos in the use of makeup because it’s poisonous when ingested and could be even be deadly.

Justice Stores say they’re doing their own investigation into the matter and have stopped the sale of the product.

There is a Justice Store in Evansville, located inside Eastland Mall.

