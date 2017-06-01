Arts in Harmony Festival to Feature National and Regional Artists
The 2017 Arts in Harmony Festival rolls into Posey County this weekend. This year’s festival will emphasize art advocacy and a “Celebration of the Written Word,” featuring national and regional authors, writers, and poets.
This free event will run Saturday, June 3rd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be kids activities, food trucks, and fun activities all weekend long.
For a complete list of activities, visit Arts in Harmony Festival.