Arts in Harmony Festival to Feature National and Regional Artists

The 2017 Arts in Harmony Festival rolls into Posey County this weekend. This year’s festival will emphasize art advocacy and a “Celebration of the Written Word,” featuring national and regional authors, writers, and poets.

This free event will run Saturday, June 3rd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be kids activities, food trucks, and fun activities all weekend long.

For a complete list of activities, visit Arts in Harmony Festival.

