Arts, Crafts, and Live Music at Riverbend Market Farm and Art Event

Folks gathered at the Riverbend Market Farm and Art Event to check out some local crafts, food, and live music. The riverfront was filled with exhibits, locally grown produce, and food booths. Organizers say it’s the perfect way to kick off a season full of fun.

Director of the Posey County Alliance Becca Staub says, “We have food, entertainment we try to have an activity at each one, they’re all themed. This one is our kick-off to the summer event. June is kids day. July is beat the heat. August is back to school. September is our wellness market and October is our harvest market.”

Riverbend Market is hosted by the Posey County Alliance of the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

