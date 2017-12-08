Home Indiana Arts Council Of Southwestern Indiana Handing Out Thousands In Youth Grants December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

One organization is giving thousands worth of youth grants. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana is giving $43,990 in sponsorship grants designed to create or enhance youth arts experiences in Vanderburgh County. Fourteen programs will receive grants ranging from $220 to $5,000.

The Arts SWIN supports economic development through advocating and promoting the arts, arts education, and arts organizations in southwestern Indiana.

Sponsorship Grants are awarded to classroom teachers from public, private, and parochial schools, arts educators, and institutions providing arts education.

To see a complete list of funded programs go to Arts Southwestern Indiana.

