Arts Council finds new home down Main St.

It’s a quick block and a half walk on Main Street between Innovation Pointe and the former Christian Science Reading Room. Members of the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana will have to get used to that walk as they will make the trek many times. They are moving out of Innovation Pointe and setting up shop in their own building.

It’s a move that seems like a big sigh of relief for the arts council. President Anne McKim says she’s excited about the autonomy of having her own building. She says this should lead to bigger and better exhibits and events.

The buzz around the building is actually just a quick trip up the stairs. This new space will be only the second building in Downtown to have it’s own roof deck. The arts council rooftop will overlook Main Street and will feature space for more performances and sculptures and will be open for private events.

As Downtown Evansville continues its march to bigger more vibrant future, Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana members say this will figure into that big picture. It should also help all of the businesses surrounding the new location. As folks come for the bigger events they may patronize many of the businesses surrounding it.

The arts council is still fundraising for this near 1 million dollar project. During this time construction is underway. The designs are being done by Hafer Designs.

Comments

comments