One of the first things that I noticed about Evansville, when I moved here, was the amazing amount of places that feature local art on the walls.

I made it my mission to advocate for local art, and artists, and that’s how I found out about “The Arts Council of Doom”.

Never heard of them?

Let’s change that.

I talked to my friend, and fearless leader, Steve Freeman and he says the idea for this council came from a group of friends….

Well, originally it was just a way to get all the artists in town that I knew, a way to get them all talking to each other…people that weren’t really showing anywhere. I mean there were tons of people doing art, but not really doing anything with it.

And then he made that happen.

…you know, we started the page. Then me and Gary had the idea to put on a show, so we got a few other people together. We had the Sci Fi show, which is an annual show.



Some of the artists in TACODoom? Melissa Erwin (“Sakura and the Spider”), Gary Hobdy (“Milksop Studio”), Kris and Amanda Sibrel, and Todd “Elkshow” Huber.

And Steve had some advice for artists feeling disenfranchised:

Get some people together that think like you do, and just get out there and do it.

