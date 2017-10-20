Home Kentucky Henderson Artists Gather for Plein Air Competition in Downtown Evansville October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Artists took to the streets Friday afternoon for a Plein Air Competition. The Ohio Valley River Paint Out was front and center on Main Street in Henderson.

The event takes place every other year, and this year seven artists participated in an awards competition. Also there was a children’s paint out activity called “Blooming Artists”

This event allows artists to take their talents outdoors and for people to watch them in the process.

Jordyn Myracle said, “So it’s kind of like the artist opening up and letting the community see you work. That can sometimes be hard to do as an artist. To have somebody over you, watching you, or even see you doing your art. So I think it’s really neat in that aspect as well.”

Congratulations to all the artists who won awards in the plein air competition.



