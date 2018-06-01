Home Indiana Arthritis Drug Approved at Lower Dose With Box Warning June 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s a big setback for Indianapolis-based drug giant Eli Lilly and company. Its up and coming rheumatoid arthritis drug have only been approved in a low-dose version. It’s also been hit with a black box warning by federal regulators. They say the drug could lead to serious risks of infection, cancer and blood clotting.

The drug olumiant is for adults who have moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and who haven’t gotten relief from TNF inhibitors. Lilly was going for approval of a four-milligram dose but the FDA only approved a two milligram, once daily dose.

Last year, the FDA told Lilly it needed a lot more information about the drug’s safety and that it might have to do another clinical trial.

That second trial ended up not happening.

Lilly says it plans to launch the drug later this year.

