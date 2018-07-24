Home Indiana Evansville Art Van Furniture to Celebrate Showroom Grand Opening July 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The public is invited to the grand opening of Art Van Furniture’s new 38,000 square foot showroom.

Located in the former Gander Mountain building, the completely remodeled store will be Art Van Furniture’s seventh show room in the state.

The Evansville furniture store, located at 5476 East Indiana Street, will have two upcoming community events for the public to enjoy.

On July 28th, people are invited to tour the store while enjoying music, refreshments, giveaways, face painting, and other activities beginning at 9:00AM.

“We believe that shopping for furniture should be easy, enjoyable and inspiring, and that is the experience we are bringing to Evansville residents,” said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. “We hope to become their favorite destination when enhancing and reinventing their living spaces.”

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be in attendance for the official ribbon cutting, taking place on July 26th from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Franchise owner Mike McCord will also be attending, as well numerous Art Van Furniture executives.

Art Van Furniture also offers online shopping, which can be accessed by clicking here.

