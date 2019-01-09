Art Exhibition Showcasing Work of USI Faculty

The University of Southern Indiana is hosting an art exhibition showcasing the works of faculty members.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Kenneth P. McCutchan Art Center/Palmina F. and Stephen S. Pace Galleries, the shows will feature a wide variety of artworks in media ranging from wood, ceramics, oil paint, and steel, to digital imagery and animation.

The art show will run from January 2nd through February 3rd.

During a free public reception, attendees will be able to meet the faculty artists. The reception is Sunday, January 13th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the McCutchan Art Center/Pace Galleries.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free and the gallery is open to the public.

For more information click here.

Comments

comments