44News | Evansville, IN

Arrests Made in Undercover Drug Bust In Henderson County

Arrests Made in Undercover Drug Bust In Henderson County

June 30th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Detectives say complaints from neighbors — in Henderson County — helped them pull more drugs off the streets.

Deputies arrested several people…including Jeffery Stewart, Anthony Barron, Maddie Gibbs and Clifton Davis. According to a news release, undercover detectives did a controlled meth buy in the 1300 block of Pringle Street.

Stewart and Barron were arrested in the home, two others — involved in the transaction — took off. However, deputies say they caught up with Gibbs and Davis and also took them into custody.

Charges range from trafficking meth to possession of meth.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.