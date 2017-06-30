Home Kentucky Henderson Arrests Made in Undercover Drug Bust In Henderson County June 30th, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Detectives say complaints from neighbors — in Henderson County — helped them pull more drugs off the streets.

Deputies arrested several people…including Jeffery Stewart, Anthony Barron, Maddie Gibbs and Clifton Davis. According to a news release, undercover detectives did a controlled meth buy in the 1300 block of Pringle Street.

Stewart and Barron were arrested in the home, two others — involved in the transaction — took off. However, deputies say they caught up with Gibbs and Davis and also took them into custody.

Charges range from trafficking meth to possession of meth.

