Arrests Made in Case of Child Neglect Resulting in Death

Two individuals have been arrested on felony warrants for their part in assisting a criminal charged with murder and neglect of a child.

Axl Boes and Michael Dillon are accused of assisting Kwin Boes, who is accused of killing 11 week old Parker Boes on May 3rd of this year.

On May 11th, police say they arrived at a home at 203 S Main in Patoka, Indiana on a tip that Kwin Boes was hiding there. Michael Dillon and Axl Boes were at the residence while authorities were searching and both claimed to not know the whereabouts of Kwin. Evenutally, Kwin was found hiding in the kitchen in a location for a possible dishwasher.

Michael Dillon and Axl Boes were arrested this week and are facing charges of assisting a criminal.

Both are being held at the Gibson County Jail on a $1,250 bond.

