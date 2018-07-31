Home Kentucky Arrest warrant issued in Owensboro armed robbery July 31st, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Sunday, July 22nd just after 6:30 p.m.

Police were called to the 2200 block of East 19th St. after a witness reported being robbed and one of the suspects firing a gun. They told police the two men ran off, but they were able to positively identify both suspects.

Damian Fields was arrested Tuesday, July 31st and is facing charges of robbery, burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the other alleged suspect, Keno Allen, who is pictured above. He’s facing charges of robbery and burglary.

OPD says Allen should be considered armed and dangerous and they’re asking for the public’s help tracking him down. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

