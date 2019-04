An arrest warrant has been issued for Glen Harper. Harper is the step-grandfather of 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sizemore Tuesday morning nearly three days after she disappeared from her Dawson Springs home.

A prayer vigil will be held for Sizemore Wednesday at 6 p.m. The service will be held in Dawson Springs High School’s gym.

