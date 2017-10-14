Home Indiana Evansville Arrest Made After Woman Shot In Front Of Her Husband & 3 Kids October 14th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville

An Evansville woman is shot and killed in front of her family, police are fired upon, and one man is in jail facing murder charges. It all happened Friday night in the 2000 block of Frisse Avenue in Evansville.

Police were called to the home around 8:30. When they got there they found the victim in the driveway. As officers were giving her aid they say someone inside the home began firing at them. The officers took cover, and none of them were injured. Shortly after that they say Richard Brian Worley walked out of the house at 2008 Frisse and was taken into custody. After Worley was taken into custody police say they found several weapons in the backyard of the home.

Investigators say Worley was staying at the home while the family living there was out of town. The family arrived home and the victim had just stepped out of the car when the incident occurred. Police say none of the other members of the family, including the husband and the three minor children had gotten out of the car yet when the first shots were fired. None of the other family members received any injuries.

Worley is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, theft, and criminal recklessness.

