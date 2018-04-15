Arrest Made In Thursday’s Hit & Run

A 31 year old woman faces charges in connection to the death of Mark Slaughters. Krystle Cupp is charged with hit and run resulting in death.

Slaughters was found Thursday night in the road on Ohio Street near the Pigeon Creek Bridge. The coroner says he died of sharp force trauma, including a head fracture.

Police received a tip that Cupp was the person driving the car that ran over Slaughters. They say when they first asked her about the incident, Cupp told them another woman hit Slaughters, but they say Cupp eventually confessed to the crime.

She was taken into custody and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

