Evansville Police have arrested one man in a Sunday night shooting. According to police, the received a shots fired call in the 700 block of 11th Avenue around 8:30pm. Officers say someone shot a woman in the upper leg. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police have since arrested 44 year old Joe Franklin Hayes. Hayes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

