Evansville Police have arrested one man in a Sunday night shooting. Police say they received a shots fired call in the 700 block of 11th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Officers say someone shot a woman in the upper leg. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police have since arrested 44-year-old Joe Franklin Hayes. Hayes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

Comments

comments