Arrest Made After Police Find $15,000 Worth Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop

An Owensboro man is behind bars after police reportedly find $15,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop. Gerald Payne is charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking a controlled substance, and failure to or improper signal – violation.

Police conducted a traffic stop Tuesday night around 10 p.m. on a vehicle being driven by Payne. During the stop, officers say they smelled marijuana inside the car. Authorities found about five pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $15,000, a loaded carbine rifle, prescription pills, and nearly $19,000.

All of the items seized are believed to be part of a trafficking operation.

Officers say Payne was involved in an undercover drug transaction within the last six months in which he sold Cocaine.

Payne is currently being held in the Daviess County Jail.

