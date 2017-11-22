Arrest Made in Owensboro Stabbing

Owensboro police arrest a suspect in a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Jeffrey Young is in the Daviess County Jail on charges of first degree assault and tampering with evidence.

Officers were called to the Colonel House on Triplett Street around 1pm.

They found the victim Deonte Holland with several stab wounds.

Young reportedly stabbed Holland after an argument and ran off.

Medics took Holland to the hospital with wounds to his neck, back and side.

He’s expected to survive.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments