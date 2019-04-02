Arrest Made in Owensboro Stabbing, Robbery

Owensboro police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing an individual. Police responded to a stabbing report around 5:46 a.m. in the 1700 block of Lee Court of a male subject with a stab wound.

Police say 26-year-old Gregory Ballard had been in an altercation with the victim. Ballard stabbed the victim in the chest and struck him one time with a blunt object. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Ballard was charged with assault and robbery.

He was transported to the Daviess County Detention Center.

