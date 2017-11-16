Arrest Made After Overnight Chase

A man is arrested after a chase that started in Vanderburgh County and ended in Carmi, IL.

Vanderburgh county sheriff’s deputies started the chase late Wednesday night on westbound I-64.

It reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

Vanderburgh County deputies called off the chase after the driver, Kyle O’Neal, crossed into Illinois.

Soon after, however, Carmi police along with White County deputies, Grayville police and other authorities caught up to him.

They were forced to break the windows of the car and use a taser to detain O’Neal.

He was taken to the White County jail where he faces a slew of charges including fleeing, aggravated assault, and drug charges.

O’Neal may also face charges from Vanderburgh County.

