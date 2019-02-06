Arrest Made in Madisonville Murder

A man is in jail in connection to a murder reported in Madisonville.

Police arrested Mar’Keil Foster and he’s facing charges for murder and robbery in the death of 26-year-old Ashley Egan.

On February 4th, Egan was found gunned down inside her home on Sugg Street.

Her fiancé, Alexander Yarbrough, 24, was also wounded from gunshots.

Foster was located in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Police took him to the Montgomery County Jail before being taken back to the Madisonville Police Department.

We’re working to learn when Foster will appear in court.

Comments

comments