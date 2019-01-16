Arrest Made in Liquor Locker Robbery

An armed robbery investigation lands one man behind bars in Vanderburgh County. Ladarius Dawson is accused of robbing an Evansville liquor store at gunpoint back in mid-December.

According to witnesses, a man walked into the Fulton Avenue Liquor Locker, flashed a gun, demanded cash from the clerk then grabbed a bottle of liquor before leaving the store.

He’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Authorities are figuring out if Dawson will be charged in connection to any other incidents.

