Home Indiana Arrest Made In Korner Block Building Fire October 17th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

A Birdseye man faces charges in connection with the fire that destroyed an historic building in Dubois County.

36-yer-old Adam Hensley was arrested Monday. He faces several charges, including arson. Indiana State Police were investigating a burglary in Birdseye when they took Hensley into custody. Police say after the arrest they obtained information linking Hensley to the October 12th fire that destroyed the Korner Block Building in Birdseye. Police are not giving details on what evidence they have against Hensley, but they say he was inside the building October 12, set the building on fire, then had a witness call 911.

A preservation group was in the process of purchasing the Korner Block Building and restoring it when the fire burned it down.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments