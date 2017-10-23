Arrest Made After Henderson Police Chase

Henderson police say a driver is facing drug charges after running from officers during a traffic stop. Police stopped 52-year-old James Miller Junior just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers say they tried to pull him over in the 300 block of South Adams Street, but he ran. They later caught up with him on Clay Street.

Miller was taken into custody. According to the police report, he had lortab, xanax, valium, marijuana and meth in his pocket.

Miller is facing several charges including DUI, fleeing and evading police and possession of a controlled substance.

