Arrest Made In Henderson Attempted Murder

One person is in custody in connection with Friday’s shooting in Henderson.

Henderson police say Daveonte Bailey turned himself in to authorities Thursday. He was wanted in connection with the August 24th shooting of Kenneth Edmonds. Police say Bailey had a restraining order to stay away from the home in the 500 block of Clay street, but he went there anyway. He and the woman living there had previously been in a relationship.

Detectives say while Bailey was in the house, Edmonds walked out of the bedroom, and Bailey shot him in the stomach. Edmonds remains in critical condition. Bailey is in the Henderson County Jail facing an attempted murder charge.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

