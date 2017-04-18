Home Kentucky Arrest Made in Fatal Weekend Stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky April 18th, 2017 Tommy Mason Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police say they made an arrest in a fatal stabbing at the Princeton Elks Lodge over the weekend. According to our media partners at the Times Leader, officers arrested Joseph Anderson and charged him with the murder of William Beckner. Police were called to the scene Saturday night around 11:30, after a fight inside the lodge. Witnesses say during that fight Anderson stabbed Beckner several times and took off. Beckner later died at the hospital. Anderson was booked in the Caldwell County Jail.

