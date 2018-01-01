Arrest Made In Evansville Murder

Evansville Police have made an arrest in the Saturday afternoon murder on the east side. 20-year-old Dasean Summers has been arrested for murder and robbery. He is in the Vanderburgh County Jail this morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details on the arrest are being released at this time.

Meanwhile, the coroner identified the victim as Michael Pardee of Dansville, Indiana. His body was found Saturday in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory.

Evansville police were called to the location — on North Green River Road — for a medic run over the weekend. When EPD arrived they found Pardee already dead in a car.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says he died from a single gun shot wound to the head.

Stay with wevv.com as we follow this story throughout the day.

Comments

comments