Arrest Made in Evansville Marathon Food Mart Stabbing September 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Police have arrested the suspect in relation to a stabbing that occurred yesterday at a Marathon Food Mart in Evansville.

Police say Andrew Buttrum is facing charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness following the incident.

On September 26th, police were dispatched to the Marathon on a report that an individual had been stabbed in the neck. Once on scene, police say they saw the victim, 60-year-old Tim Brinkley, with a wound to his neck and left hand.

Brinkley told police Buttrum attacked him after Brinkley mentioned that Buttrum shouldn’t purchase a package of cookies he was holding. Police say this is when Buttrum pulled out a knife and began stabbing at Brinkley. Police say Brinkley was stabbed in the hand while trying to defend himself, and then stabbed in the neck after falling onto the ground.

Police say witnesses called 911 after seeing the incident unfold, and Buttrum fled.

Brinkley was taken to Deaconess Midtown to be treated for his injuries.

Buttrum was arrested at his home on Eichel Avenue on September 26th. He is being held in Vanderburgh County Jail.

