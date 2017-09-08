Arrest Made in Deadly Owensboro Crash

Daviess County sheriff’s deputies make an arrest after a deadly crash in Owensboro Sunday morning.

18 year old Robert Garner is in the Daviess County Jail on charges of murder and DUI.

The wreck happened along US 60 east near Highway 231 North.

The coroner says 21 year old Cody Glover died in that crash after the car veered off the road and landed upside down in a lake.

Deputies at the scene said Garner had been drinking and that speed was also a factor in the crash.

