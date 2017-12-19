Home Indiana Evansville Arrest Made in Connection to Rick’s Sports Bar Shooting and Robbery December 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police have made an arrest in connection with Monday night’s shooting and carjacking near Green River Road and Covert. The name of the suspect in custody has yet to be revealed.

Police say this all started with a drug deal at Rick’s Sports Bar around 9 p.m. Monday. A victim told officers a stranger shot him then took the victim’s car.

They later told investigators about the drug deal that occurred prior to the shooting.

Police say Christopher Hoefling was with the victim when the shooting happened.

EPD is asking for the public’s help in finding Hoefling.

