Arrest Made In Connection To Hoax Bomb At Evansville Business
A man is arrested in connection with a hoax bomb found at an Evansville business earlier this month. Gregory Lane Stokes is in the Vanderburgh County Jail being held on a preliminary charge of “hoax device or replica.”
On October, 9th The owner of Himal Food Mart on Kratzville road called police after finding a suspicious package on the front door of his business. Inside police found a small bottle filled with a liquid connected to an 8 inch pipe and a box with a wire coming from the top. Police later determined the device was a hoax bomb. Stokes is being held without bond.