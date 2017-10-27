Home Indiana Arrest Made In Connection With Birdseye Murder Case October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Dubois County man is behind bars after deputies say he tampered with the scene of a murder. Quentin McMickle was arrested on Thursday morning, and is charged with burglary and obstruction of justice.

Investigators talked to several people who claim McMickle told them he was there or he cleaned up the scene at the home where Atkins was found. However, McMickle denies going to the crime scene.

In July, 49-year-old Darin Atkins died from blunt force trauma. Deputies found his body at a home on Harts Gravel Road. At a press conference in August, the coroner said Atkins had several skull fractures caused by a blunt force object.

Investigators say there were at least up to 10 people inside the home when Atkins died, and it took quite awhile for police to be notified. Deputies detained and questioned all of those people.

McMickle is the first person to be arrested in connection with this murder investigation. He is being held in the Dubois County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office and ask for Det. Tom Kleinhelter at 812-482-3522. Callers can remain anonymous.

