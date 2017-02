An Evansville man faces charges of molesting a 15 year old girl.

Cory Gibbs faces one count of child molestation and five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say the victim in the case told investigators that on numerous occasions Gibbs would give her alcohol at his house then commit acts of sexual abuse. Investigators also say Gibbs has confessed to the allegations.

